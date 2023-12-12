BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Chance Lee Rush, is a member of the MHA Nation, who got his big break acting in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film, recently nominated for several Golden Globe awards.

“I got into acting because I really wanted to portray Native Americans and you know in reality, this is my very first picture, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and I played Bill Stepson, and he was a real person. Real things happened to him, so I wanted to be an example and you know, not just of the role, the character, but for the family so it was important for me and I really look at it that way, you know sending a message, not just being an actor,” said Rush.

Rush said he started acting at 45 years old. He says he’s been told no many times, but he kept leaning toward growing in the industry and representing the Three Affiliated Tribes in films.

While back in North Dakota, Rush got the opportunity to visit Nostalgic Glass Studios.

He says he was a fan of Shane Balkowitch’s wet plate photography after seeing relatives and friends share his work. He agreed to take part in the historic photo process for Shane’s “Northern Plains Native Americans: A Modern Wet Plate Perspective.”

Here’s what Chance Rush had to say about the process.

“When you look around here and you see things from the past, and what Shane is doing, I really felt like my ancestors, like my grandchildren someday are meeting in this area through this photography. I know this may sound a little crazy but it was emotional. I had to stay still for ten seconds at a time. It was breath-taking, nervousness, kind of a hard thing to do, but you did feel that innerness and that energy,” said Rush.

This plate will go to the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

