NAPOLEAN, ND (KXNET) Three ranchers’ wives from Napoleon have teamed up to create their own big business, Legendary Steaks. Chelsie Gross started the business in 2022 with the help of her husband Donovan. After getting the required licensing and certifications, they began selling at local farmers markets and through word of mouth.

As demand grew they knew they needed to expand and get more help, so they partnered up with the Bitz families. Mariah Bitz and Shauna Bitz both joined forces with Gross to help take the company to a different level. They have now developed a website complete with online ordering and recipes, and also offer delivery all over the 701.

They recently provided all the protein to Stonehome, who catered the meals for the artists, VIPs, and workers at ND Country Fest. Of course, they also had a truck onsite so that they could sell their products to the attendees of the music festival.

Get recipes and shop Legendary Steaks here.