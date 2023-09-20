BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A little black dress is always in style and a must-have for any woman’s closet. There is an extra reason that women are wearing their little black dress this week.

The Missouri Slope Areawide United Way in Bismarck is running their Little Black Dress Campaign from September 18 to 21. The campaign is designed to raise awareness about poverty in the community. Participants in the campaign wear the same black dress for four days and raise money while doing so. The money raised is used to fund the United Way’s Education Initiative. At the end of the campaign, dresses are cleaned and donated to the Abused Adult Resource Center’s Career Closet in Bismarck.

There are multiple ways to participate in this campaign. One way is to simply get out your black dress and wear it, another is attending the Imagine A World Without Poverty Event on September 21, and lastly, you can just donate to the cause.

Visit the United Way online for more information on the Little Black Dress Campaign and more.