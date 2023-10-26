BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Abigail Walker has lived everywhere from Minot to Whoville, in the world of Dr. Seuss. Walker is an understudy in the Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company‘s theatrical production of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!”.

“It’s more based on the original cartoon, versus the Jim Carrey version,” said Walker. “Back in the Spring, I auditioned for the performing apprenticeship program at Children’s Theatre. (I) didn’t get cast in that, but I got an email saying that ‘we would love to have you in The Grinch as an understudy’, so I am learning four different roles and learning three Who women and I am also learning the role of Grandma Who. It’s very fun.”

This isn’t Walker’s first role on a stage. She started acting when she was only three years old. In her first show ever, she was cast as the youngest princess in the Mouse River Players production of the Twelve Dancing Princesses.

“That’s where my love for theatre sparked,” said Walker. “My mom got me in ballet, tap classes and I just never stopped.”

Learn more about Minneapolis Children’s Theatre Company’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” here.