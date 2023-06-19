BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Local artist, Mel Gordon loves to paint and draw nature. She was selected to be the first artist in residence at the North Dakota Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site in Bismarck (OWLS) this summer. She has free upcoming workshops for sketching nature at the North Dakota Game and Fish Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site in Bismarck.

The workshops will take place on June 21 and 22. They will start with a classroom lesson and move outside to the OWLS grounds. Interested participants should bring their own sketchbook, pencil, pen, or other drawing materials. Preregistration is encouraged through this link, but not required. Participants should meet at the OWLS picnic shelter.

Mel did a short tutorial on drawing a Meadowlark with Jeff and Amber. Here is how they did:

Jeff’s sketch of a Meadowlark. Amber’s sketch of a Meadowlark

For more information on the Artist Residency program, visit the Game and Fish website.