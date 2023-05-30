BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Author Andrea Blessum recently wrote a book about her uncle, who grew up in rural North Dakota in the 1940s. She says her uncle is a positive man filled with interesting stories. He grew up on a farm with no running water or electricity and was also accidentally, yes accidentally, sent to the Vietnam War.

Purchase How to Ski When You Can’t Swim locally at Ferguson Books or on Amazon.

Profits from the book are being donated to the Western ND Honor Flight. This is a way to transport veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to those who have sacrificed and served the United States.

To learn more about Western ND Honor Flight, visit their website.