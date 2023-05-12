A local cheer team recently traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete against 28 other teams from across the United States. The team scored the highest that they had all season and placed 20 out of 29.

Rebel Athletics is in its first season of competitive cheer, so competing at the national level is quite an accomplishment. The team practices for three hours once per week in preparation for their competitions. Throughout the season, they compete one to two times per month.

Upcoming tryouts for next year’s teams are being held on May 20 and 21.

Get more information from Rebel Athletics here.