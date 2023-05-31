BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s been said that laughter is the best medicine. Bismarck comedian, Brandon Loftis is bringing a dose of the good stuff to the 701.

Photo courtesy of Brandon Loftis

Loftis, the son of a pastor says he draws inspiration from that part of his life. He says that it is a way for him to repay his dad for being the “butt” of a lot of sermon illustrations. Loftis is also a father to a one-year-old and has relatable stories about parenthood.

He adds that he likes to get the audience to be active participants in his show. One way that he does that is by getting people to sing along with him and the live music he has in his act.

Loftis will be performing with other local performers at CoStudio in Bismarck on June 9th, 2023.

For tickets and more information on Brandon Loftis, visit his website.