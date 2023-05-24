9-year-old Lincoln Schoch recently took second place in the Elks 2023 Hoop Shoot National Finals in Chicago. To get to the national competition, he had to first win his school level, then the Bismarck-Mandan competition. After that, he won the state competition in Jamestown, followed by his regional win in Rapid City.

In the finals, he made an outstanding 23 out of 25 shots. Unfortunately, the winner made all 25 of his shots to win. Photo courtesy of Elks Hoop Shoot YouTube