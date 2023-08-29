Jalen and Jaxon students at Horizon Middle School spent their summer trying to set a record. They set out to try and grow the tallest sunflower in the state! While there is no state record or award for this type of gardening, they sure achieved something unique. As of August 22nd, 2023, the sunflower measured 12 feet and 4 inches.
