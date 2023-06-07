BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A recent Google contest challenged K-12 students to recreate their logo, inspired by the prompt “I am grateful for…”. A Rita Murphy Elementary third-grade student was chosen as the winner for North Dakota in the “Doodle for Google” Student Contest.

Cooper Monson was selected as a finalist from thousands of entries all over the nation. His inspiration for his masterpiece came from his favorite hobby, fishing. He said that he enjoys the thrill of fishing and normally fishes with his grandpa and dad.

After Google contacted his parents, Cooper’s win was announced at a school assembly. His dad, Ryan, said that the experience has been an unexpected, fun ride and very neat for the entire family.

After being asked for some fishing advice, Cooper suggests that if you want to catch a bunch of fish, use a worm. If you want to catch a big fish, use a spinner bait.

Cooper then turned the tables and became the judge. The Studio 701 staff was challenged to create a Studio 701 doodle, with the same prompt of “I am grateful for…”.

Who’s doodle was your favorite?