BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) One North Dakota teen will be competing for a crown with a cause. The cause near and dear to this local teenager is scoliosis awareness.

Miss Teen North Dakota 2023 Alexis Thompson was diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis in 2018. Initially, she was fitted with a hard plastic brace that she was required to wear for 20 hours per day for two years. Then in 2020, she underwent major surgery on her spine.

Her experience led her to start her own organization called EmBrace You – Scoliosis Awareness and Advocacy. Through the organization, she is able to provide awareness, peer-to-peer support, and distribute Brace Bags.

Thompson said that when she was given her brace, she left the clinic without having anything to put the brace in when she wasn’t wearing it. With the help of some family members, the first Brace Bag was created. The bags are now distributed to scoliosis patients at Shriner’s locations across the country.

Along with her ongoing advocacy of awareness and early intervention, Thompson is preparing for an upcoming trip to a national competition. In July, she will be competing in the teen division for the title of Princess of America in Branson, MO. The well-spoken teenager said that she is most excited about the interview portion of the pageant.

Follow Alexis’s journey on Instagram and Facebook. Follow Embrace You on Instagram.