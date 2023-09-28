BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A team of Bismarck curlers won the National Youth Olympic Games trials and they are getting ready to compete in Gangwon, Korea in 2024. Owen Nelson, a senior at Mandan and Zach Brenden, a senior at Bismarck Legacy are part of a team that will represent the United States at the Gangwon 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

The culture and camaraderie of the sport are what drew both Nelson and Brenden into the sport.

“I didn’t really have much to do as a sport and I saw a paper for Kids Curling at the Capital Club and decided this might be the one for me,” said Nelson.

“My first years I wasn’t really competitive, I was trying to get into the sport and what it was about,” said Brenden. “As I progressed through the sport, I realized you have a lot of opportunities to go places.”

Preparing for the Youth Olympics involves a lot of dedication. The duo first drives to Minneapolis to practice for a week with their team. They wake up early for a workout session and then practice for two hours. After a break, they again practice for another two hours. They repeat that schedule for the entire week. When they aren’t in Minneapolis for their team training, they get in four to five workouts per week at the Capital Curling Club in Bismarck.

