BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As we are trying to hang on to the last days of summer, Nathalie and Jeff attempt to make homemade ice cream. This recipe is fairly simple and does not require an ice cream maker, just some plastic baggies and about 15 minutes. See the full recipe and description from Delish here.

Ingredients

1 c. half-and-half

half-and-half 2 tbsp. granulated sugar

granulated sugar 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

pure vanilla extract 3 c. ice

ice 1/3 c. kosher salt

kosher salt Toppings of your choice

Directions