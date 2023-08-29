BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) As we are trying to hang on to the last days of summer, Nathalie and Jeff attempt to make homemade ice cream. This recipe is fairly simple and does not require an ice cream maker, just some plastic baggies and about 15 minutes. See the full recipe and description from Delish here.
Ingredients
- 1 c. half-and-half
- 2 tbsp. granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 3 c. ice
- 1/3 c. kosher salt
- Toppings of your choice
Directions
- Step 1: In a small resealable plastic bag, combine half-and-half, sugar, and vanilla. Push out excess air and seal.
- Step 2: Into a large resealable plastic bag, combine ice and salt. Place a small bag inside the bigger bag and shake vigorously, for 7 to 10 minutes, until the ice cream has hardened.
- Step 3: Remove from the bag and enjoy with your favorite ice cream toppings.