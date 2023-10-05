MANDAN, ND (KXNET) Props and Hops is happening tonight at Mandan Aero Center. The 7th annual event will feature live music by Shawn Oban, beer, smoked ribs, a silent auction, and airplanes. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Money raised from the event is donated to a non-profit.

“This year we are giving away scholarships,” said Shae Helling from the Bismarck Aero Center. “Funds that are raised will go towards any local student that’s interested in aviation, whether it’s becoming a pilot or becoming a mechanic.”

Props & Hops takes place tonight, October 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Get more information on Props & Hops on Facebook.