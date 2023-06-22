MANDAN, ND (KXNET) The new rodeo arena in Mandan was completed just in time for this year’s Mandan Rodeo Days. The Dale Pahlke Arena provides a permanent home for rodeo in Mandan, without the need to share space with Dacotah Speedway. The arena sits adjacent to the race track.

This year’s events include the usual themes — Family Night, Patriot Night, Fireworks — but new this year is a concert at the rodeo arena. Country music sensation, Chancey Williams featuring Southerland and Zach Thomas will hit the stage on the dirt to kick off the 144th Mandan Rodeo Days on June 30.

In addition to the rodeo, Mandan is well-known for the parade on the Forth of July and Art in the Park. Before the parade, there is also the annual 5k road race that benefits the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Get more information on Mandan’s Rodeo Days and event schedules here.