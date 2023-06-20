BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)- Founded in 1976, McQuades is the largest non-profit, single weekend slow pitch softball tournament in the USA. Inspired by his special needs son Sean, Sam McQuade SR. started the charity softball tournament to raise funds for local charities and organizations that were involved in helping the community. Those core values are still in place, and their reach has expanded to benefit close to 70 different groups.

This year’s tournament will showcase over 400 teams, including a team from Guam that is returning to the 701 to participate for a second year. A game will also be played at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck for the first time. The USA Patriots, a Veteran amputee team, will face off against a team comprised of State Penitentiary residents on Friday, June 23rd. The game will not be open to the public.

McQuade’s weekend is full of events and activities for the entire family. For more information and a schedule of events, click here.