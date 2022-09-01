We sit down with our new meteorologist Stone Schafer and ask him about his background. Schafer will bring you the weather on Good Day Dakota, Studio 701 and KX news at noon.

You may be wondering, what about Amber Wheeler and Tom Schrader? Don’t worry they’re not going anywhere! Tom Schrader will be our meteorologist from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Amber Wheeler will be our meteorologist from 6-7 p.m. and 10-10:30 p.,m. She will also be on the Dakotas CW channel from 9-9:30 p.m. Read more about the changes taking place on the KX News network here.