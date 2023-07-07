BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Michael Cartwright had the honor of returning to Bismarck from New York City to perform his song “Find A Place In North Dakota” along with others at the 4th of July Symphony Spectacular at the North Dakota State Capitol. Though the weather didn’t bring typical North Dakota July heat, his performance alongside the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra didn’t disappoint.

He said that the feedback on the song has been positive.

“(People) have been telling me that it makes them feel good and it makes them think of the North Dakota they know and love”, Cartwright said.

While he is back in Bismarck, Cartwright is also performing at Laughing Sun with The McMahon Brothers. The show is scheduled for July 8. Tickets are available at Laughing Sun and online at Eventbrite for $10, or at the door for $15.

Follow Michael on Instagram for the latest updates and information.