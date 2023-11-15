BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Former Studio 701 co-host Michael Cartwright has returned to the 701 from his new home in New York City. Cartwright is back as a performer in Bill Sorenson’s, “A Magical Medora Christmas Tour.”

“This is going to be a very, very cool show,” said Cartwright. “This is my first time with it. I’m the new guy. It’s built up of some of the greats from the Medora Musical over the last couple of years.”

A Magical Medora Christmas Tour will make stops in 26 towns and cities across North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota. It kicks off on November 25 in Billings, MT, and wraps up at the Belle Mehus in Bismarck on December 23.

You can get more information including all tour dates and locations as well as buy your tickets online. Follow Michael Cartwright on Instagram for updates.