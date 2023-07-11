BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) North Dakota has approximately 1500 foster youth. In Burleigh County alone, there are roughly 200 foster youth at any given time. However, there are only 88 licensed foster homes in the local area. That shows that there is a dire need for more foster homes and Haven Hills is hoping to find a solution for that.

Haven Hills strives to provide the support, encouragement, and environment necessary to attract new and retain existing, experienced foster families. It is a network of homes, located about 10 miles outside of Bismarck, which makes it easier to accomplish their mission. This initiative is the first of its kind in the state of North Dakota and only the second such facility in the entire United States.

That can’t happen without community support, though. Haven Hills is hosting an event to help raise funds to establish a better foster care community in the area. The Haven Hills Mid Summer Festival will take place on July 12 at Haven Hills in Bismarck. The event will have live music, food trucks, t-shirt sales, and a dunk booth.

Learn more about Haven Hills Foster Care Community and the Mid Summer Festival here.