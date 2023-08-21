MANDAN, ND (KXNET) Mandan is about to be inundated with family fun. Midwest Flavor Fest is a two-day festival featuring music, activities and games, beer, and of course food. Lots of food.

Dykshoorn Park in Mandan will be the site of the 2nd Annual Midwest Flavor Fest organized by North Dakota Eats. The event will take place on August 25 and 26. Saturday is Family Day with children’s story time for kids as well as children’s music, games, face painting, balloon animals, and more.

Along with the food and beer, live music will be the focal point of this year’s festival.

“On Friday we are sticking to more our roots, and we’re gonna have the acoustic and country rock music”, said Phil Schultz, organizer of Midwest Flavor Fest. “But on Saturday, while we do have a few acoustic acts, we’re going right into the electric music. We’re going to have jam bands, we’re going to have a different feel than anything that Mandan has ever known in the past and it’s going to capture an entirely different audience. I strongly encourage you to check it out.”

Follow Midwest Flavor Fest on Facebook for updates and information.