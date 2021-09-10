Million Dollar Clothing Giveaway happening Saturday

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
The Hope Manor Sober Living Homes fundraiser gala: A chocolate extravaganza
Top Stories
Newest Berthold K9 officer already making drug busts
Video
Sen. Cramer hosts roundtable with Goldman Sachs CEO as guest speaker
Video
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe hosts climate change summit in Bismarck
Video
City of Beulah honors local 9/11 heroes, victims
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Football: Dickinson Trinity hosts Shiloh Christian on a rare Thursday night
Video
Top Stories
Volleyball: Century travels to Minot, headlining a busy night in the west
Video
Top Stories
Soccer: The top four teams clash in a huge night for the WDA standings
Video
Volleyball: Bismarck State wins their third in a row
Video
Golf: Highlights from region 6 in Stanley
Video
Cross Country: Rugby boys team looking to bring state title back to town
Video
Community
Daily Pledge
Feeding America
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Million Dollar Clothing Giveaway happening Saturday
Community
by:
Amber Schatz
Posted:
Sep 10, 2021 / 11:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2021 / 11:38 AM CDT
Latest Top Stories
Slight improvement in North Dakota drought conditions
No deaths, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,093
Fire hydrant maintenance scheduled for the City of Bismarck; could affect your laundry
FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Strawberry and Daisy the Dogs
Video
The Hope Manor Sober Living Homes fundraiser gala: A chocolate extravaganza
Newest Berthold K9 officer already making drug busts
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Gallery
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
Chad Isaak Trial
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Someone You Should Know: The meaningful namesake behind Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State
Video
No deaths, 635 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,093
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe hosts climate change summit in Bismarck
Video
FURRY FRIDAY: Meet Strawberry and Daisy the Dogs
Video
Football: Mandan knows they can overcome a slow start this season
Video