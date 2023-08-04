MEDORA, ND (KXNET) Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley are all big names in the entertainment world. Now there is a way to see all four together on the stage.

Many people correlate country western and folk styles of music with Medora, primarily because of the musical. However, this fall, the Million Dollar Quartet brings a different flavor of music to the stage.

The Million Dollar Quartet got its start on Broadway in 2010 but has a connection to Medora. Jared Mason, who has starred as Jerry Lee Lewis on Broadway, was formerly a Burning Hills Singer, the music director in Medora, and also had his own show at the Old Town Hall Theater.

The Million Dollar Quartet show will run from September 14 – October 29. Learn more and get tickets here.