BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Heather Rae is a soul, pop singer/songwriter, producer, and Nashville recording artist originally from Minot. She initially stepped into the entertainment industry as a figure skater who would sing while performing in ice shows. Rae said that made her unique as not many people sing while ice skating.

According to Rae, her music is a blend of Adele, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Bruno Mars. She is gearing up to release her new EP, “Liberosis” in November and has recently released a new single called “Villian Era“.

This week only, Rae will be having an early sale on the new EP when you buy it through her website.

