MINOT, ND (KXNET) Minot State University is celebrating Homecoming this week, but festivities are not just for college students. They are for the entire Minot community.

The university’s Golden Awards will commence on Thursday night. These awards recognize alumni. Friday will feature campus tours and an alumni and friends social at Sports on Tap. Saturday is the highlight of homecoming week, though. The day will begin with a 5k and the Homecoming Parade. The parade route starts at 10:30 in Downtown Minot and ends at the MSU Dome parking lot where there will be a tailgate party prior to the Beavers taking on Minnesota State-Mankato at 2 p.m.

Click here to see a full schedule of events at Minot State University.