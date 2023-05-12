May is National Water Safety Month so we’re following along with two different families taking part in Infant Swim Rescue, or ISR. These swim survival classes are designed for babies as young as six months old.

We’re following along with almost two-year-old Callahan, and 12-month-old Alice as they navigate the six-week course. Casie Davis says people have commented on her daughter Alice’s serious expression.

The 12-month-old gets a lot more animated when put in the water for her ISR classes, but Casie says in just eight or nine lessons, she’s been amazed at Alice’s progress in the water so far.



This is Casie and her 12-month-old baby Alice.

“It’s amazing, she still kind of struggles with the crying and stuff, just because of her age, but her natural instincts, Dana has them float on her back, and she just naturally puts her head back to float. Or she’ll put her head under water,” says Alice’s mom, Casie Davis.

“So we’re teaching her to basically know how to hold her breath underwater, and then when she knows how to float, to roll herself, how to breathe, relax in her float. So you have to teach breath control, breath control is the first thing you have to deal with,” says Dana Nagle, a certified ISR instructor.

“We teach through behavioral science, the technique we use is to teach these kids to know what to do in the water in the event they were found alone in the water, and we’re just working toward the end-goal.”

Completing ISR courses is a commitment. You can expect to be in the water every day for six weeks. But the daily lessons are short- and those who have invested in ISR, say the classes are worth it.



“You’re going to be in water your whole life. It’s a lifelong skill. If you’re going to invest in dance, in soccer, neither one of those things could ever potentially save your child’s life,” says Nagle.



“My advice is if you’re thinking about it, just do it. Because you never know what can happen and it gives you a peace of mind and a skill they’ll have the rest of their life, just do it,” says Davis.



Dana says the “Just Keep Swimming” team just got a second instructor in Lincoln, so there’s more access to ISR in the Bismarck/Mandan Lincoln area. There is a certified ISR instructor in Dickinson as well.

After completing the six-week ISR Course, Dana says they offer refresher classes for little ones.



For more information on these ISR classes with Dana Nagle, you can find her at “Just Keep Swimming” on Instagram or Facebook. You can also email her for more information.