BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Since it is Fun Food Friday, we decided to try out some interesting products.

First, in honor of National Mac and Cheese Day, Nathalie and Amber each made up some mac and cheese. Spencer Aune from the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District judged the gourmet creations. Nathalie openly admitted to not being the best at making mac and cheese, and Aune agreed, naming Amber’s as the better of the two.

After their contest, Amber and Nathalie taste-tested a Canadian favorite, ketchup-flavored Pringles. Neither was a fan of that combination, but they also tried out Sprite-flavored Tic Tacs. Both liked the Tic Tacs.