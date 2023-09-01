BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Studio 701 team gave Nathalie Gomez a grand send off. Nathalie will be moving on to her next destination as a flight attendant. This is a career that she explored a few years ago, before she returned to KX News and Studio 701. She will be greatly missed, so as we bid farewell, we wanted to celebrate some highlights from the past month.
