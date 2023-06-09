BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A water skill that may seem intimidating is diving into the water. That is also a skill that our own Nathalie Gomez has always wanted to learn.

With the help of Jahna Gardiner from Bismarck Parks and Rec, Nathalie learned the skill by first jumping in the water feet first, and then humming to prevent water from going up her nose.

“The only way that I was able to actually hum underwater was to hum my favorite Bad Bunny song”, said Nathalie. “Making sure you’re humming underwater so water doesn’t get into your nose was the hardest part.”