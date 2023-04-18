April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center has many tools to help combat trauma created by abuse. Meet Linus, he is a therapy dog that greets visitors and hangs out with staff at the center.
by: Jon Arenz
Posted:
Updated:
