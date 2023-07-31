BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Founder of the National Day Calendar, and Mandan resident, Marlo Anderson has big news. He has a new TV show in the mix and it goes right along with National Day Calendar. The Destination Celebration Show hosted by Marlo Anderson and Latoya Johnson, is a new TV show that has been in the works for a couple of years.

The show will have the hosts traveling around the world to not only talk about the stories behind the different daily celebrations but show how people are celebrating them.

“We have a couple shows in mind, one we are going to travel to see the northern lights in Greenland,” said Anderson. “We’re going to be going out on snowmobile to these yurts and look at the northern lights and the sky from there. I am looking forward to that episode, I think that will be a lot of fun.”

