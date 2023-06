NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) A hip-hop group with roots in the 701 is hitting the road. Hiahli (pronounced High-Uh-Lie) will be heading west with stops in Missoula, Billings, and Bismarck. Later in the summer, they will then head east to Milwaukee, Kalamazoo, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Hiahli’s upcoming show in Bismarck is a free show at Laughing Sun Brewery. That show will start at 7 p.m. on June 27.

Get all the links to Hiahli and their music here.