MANDAN, ND (KXNET) A celebratory kick-off picnic will take place next week in Mandan. CPABLE is hosting a picnic on June 28 at Eagles Park in Mandan to celebrate the kick-off of the organization. All are welcome to come and enjoy food, live music, raffle, and more at the universal park.

CPABLE is a new non-profit organization in the Bismarck-Mandan area that was started to help kids and families with cerebral palsy. A lot of equipment, wheelchairs, swings, home modifications, and travel to appointments are not covered by insurance. CPABLE was established to not only provide support to families but also provide funds for these needed items.

Corrie Mayher and Heidi Bergland of CPABLE both encourage everybody to come out to the picnic to learn more and support this much-needed organization.

Learn more about CPABLE here.