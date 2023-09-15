BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Everlasting Hope is a nonprofit geared toward infertility awareness. It offers support groups and events, like the Walk of Hope, happening Sunday in Bismarck.

Casie Davis is a board member with Everlasting Hope. She says the nonprofit also helps raise money for local couples needing infertility treatments.

Davis says the 5th annual Walk of Hope can offer a community for anyone struggling with infertility, or anyone looking to show support.

“Obviously, if you have infertility, we’d love to see you there, but even if you don’t have infertility, I can guarantee that everyone knows somebody who is going through this process or has gone through the process. So, we love having the support systems. They’re kind of cheering them on and showing them there are people behind them, wanting them to find success. So, come to the walk no matter where you are on that journey,” said Casie Davis, Everlasting Hope Board Member.

This is the link that participants can use to register:

https://walk-of-hope-2023-cv-949.causevox.com/#

She says they are doing “walk teams” for the first time this year, so that link can also be used to create and join those walk teams. It’s also a great place for people to donate to Everlasting Hope.

They can also find them on Facebook at Everlasting Hope – Infertility Awareness. All of their walk information and updates are posted there!