MEDORA, ND (KXNET) It is August, but there is still plenty of time to catch the Medora Musical before the season ends. Though many performers in the musical come from all across the country, there are a few from the 701. In fact, this season is cohosted by Martin, North Dakota native, Sheridan Zuther.

“I’ve been seeing the musical since I was three years old and I think it inspired me too because I know that was the very first live show I saw as a farm kid,” said Zuther. “That triggered some things in my head, like I might want to do that.” Photo courtesy of Medora

Another cast member in the musical that is native to the 701 is Tryton Landsiedel of Bismarck. He loves the clogging part of the show and the ghost ride. He also got his first of the Medora Musical stage at age three, when he was able to get up on stage with all the other kids in attendance. That part of the show is still one of his favorite parts of the performance. Photo courtesy of Medora

“I always love the moments I get to share with the kids,” said Landsiedel. “You might remember this and you might be here replacing me someday.” Photo courtesy of Medora

There is still time to take in the Medora Musical and possibly inspire your young ones to someday take the stage. The musical runs through September 9.

Get tickets and more information on the Medora website.