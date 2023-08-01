BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) From North Dakota to Hollywood, Naomi Chaffee pulls big stunts on TV. She recently worked on the HBO Max show The Righteous Gemstones, as Kristen Johnston’s stunt double.

Being a stunt performer isn’t all fun and games, nor is it an easy gig.

“It’s a lot of crazy, a lot of training, networking, hustling,” said Chaffee. “You’re on set for like 12 hours and you can work on shows or films for days or months.”

There is also the business side that can make things complicated. Chaffee gave insight into the SAG-AFTRA strike and how it’s affecting her. She said there is a threat of AI taking over the industry and explained how there is a move to scan background actors, pay them for one day’s salary, and then use their likeness for as long as they want. Chaffe said this would essentially eliminate thousands of jobs in Hollywood.

Chaffee originally got into being a stunt woman after doing an online search on “how to be a stunt woman” while attending Bismarck State College. She advises anybody interested in getting into stunt work to be willing to move, work hard, and be ready to give a lot of blood, sweat, and tears.

