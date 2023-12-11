BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) North Dakota United (NDU) is an organization that works to provide public education and public services to every citizen of North Dakota. Nick Archuleta is the president of NDU and said the organization is looking into teacher retention in North Dakota.

“This is an issue that’s not North Dakota-centric, right? This is something that’s happening across the country, and every state in the union is dealing with the issue of recruiting teachers to be in our classrooms and then retaining them once they’re there,” said Archuleta.

There are 172 school districts across the state of North Dakota. A recent poll showed more educators see teacher retention as a major issue than in the previous two polls. The survey showed that more teachers are considering leaving the profession.

“It used to be a few years ago when we did this poll, 90% of the people that were polled said that when they became a teacher, they expected to retire after a long career in education. 90%. That has dropped down to 40% now. So if we’re having trouble getting young people to choose the teaching profession as a viable profession, and then we are having more trouble retaining those teachers that are already in the profession, it’s no surprise that we have an educator shortage,” said Archuleta.

