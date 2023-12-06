BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you’re on the ball, you may have all your presents purchased and wrapped. If you aren’t that far along yet, there is still time…and help.

The Optimist Club is once again offering gift wrapping in Kirkwood Mall through Christmas Eve. There is a small fee for the gift wrapping, but all money raised goes back to help support local youth programs and activities. Over $100,000 has been raised through this service in the past five years.

“It all starts tomorrow (December 7) at the Kirkwood Mall at 3:00 and wer’re going to be there from that forward during the mall hours until Christmas Eve,” said Jerry Hass of the Optimist Club. “It’s our club’s main fundraiser.”

“We provide the boxes, the tape, the wrapping, camaraderie, all the good stuff,” added Amanda Yellow of the Optimist Club. “

You can find the gift-wrapping booth outside of Tilt Studio (formerly Herbergers). Cash or credit card payment is accepted

Learn more about the Bismarck Optimist Club here. Follow them on Facebook for updates.