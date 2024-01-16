BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Animal rescues are busier than ever and in these dangerously cold days, their services are needed more than ever. Miles of Love Dog Rescue in Mandan is one of those rescue facilities. They rescue dogs from bad situations and then set them up with fosters and eventually adopters.

One such foster is Whitney Tennyson, who also fosters cats for Purrfect Pound Pals. She is currently fostering Everett, who is a Red Heeler mix. She said she brought him in on Christmas as an outside kennel dog and has in short order become a great couch sleeper. He is available for adoption here.

Miles of Love Dog Rescue, Purrfect Pound Pals, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, and North Dakota Animals in Need are all teaming up for an upcoming “rescue party”, aptly named Paws & Pints, at Scapegoat Bar in Mandan. That event will feature a raffle, and silent auction, along with food and drinks.

Learn more about all of these rescues at the links below.