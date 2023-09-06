BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Power Up Your Voice Conference is taking place on September 11 and 12 in Bismarck. This is a conference that brings together advocates and those affected with disabilities, whether that is a family member, caregiver, professionals who care for those with disabilities, or somebody who has a disability themselves. The event will feature speakers sharing inspiring stories, vendors, games, and more.

Get more information and register to attend the Power Up Your Voice Conference here.