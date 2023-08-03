RALEIGH, ND (KXNET) Addiction can affect many, and taking steps to recovery can be scary. A local recovery center hopes to make it easier for those looking for more information.

On August 10, Prairie Recovery Center will host a meet and greet at their facility in Raleigh. The event will give the public an opportunity to meet staff, learn about the services they offer, and tour the grounds.

“Anybody is invited to this,” said Dave Marion from Prairie Recovery Center. “We’re going to have those people who aren’t ready to make that call, but maybe this is the opportunity for you to say this is a safe place that I want to be. This is the place where I can have a change in my life that gives me the confidence to move forward and do great things.”

The center also offers outpatient care as well. They meet on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays at Morton Mandan Public Library and pick people up to bring them down to their facility for outpatient treatment. This service removes some of the barriers that prevent people from attending outpatient treatment, such as transportation.

Get more information about Prairie Recovery Center online.