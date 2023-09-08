BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Taking care of plants is not as simple as it may seem. Some plants need lots of sun, some don’t, and the same goes for watering them. Ensuring the plant is in a proper pot is also important.

Sarah Kolberg is now our in-house plant expert and she had concerns about Studio 701’s “pet plant” named Barb. In only her second day on air, Sarah decided it was time to revive Barb and by repotting her.

First off, Kolberg pointed out that Barb was in a pot with no drainage, which is a big no-no. She said that you can use decorative pots for your plants when they don’t have drainage holes on the bottom, as long as you have the plant in a smaller nursery pot that is placed inside the decorative one. Doing this will allow the soil to drain properly and not hold in moisture.

Once you have a pot picked out, the next step in repotting a plant is to use good soil. Kolberg recommends using “airier” soil that drains well because she said one of the biggest killers of plants is keeping them wet too long. In the case of Barb, who is a succulent and doesn’t need a lot of water, Kolberg recommends placing other plants tight within a pot.

To finish the process and provide your plant a long healthy life, simply give it proper water and sunlight.