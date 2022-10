Event details: Friday, October 14th – Saturday, October 15th, 2022 | Woodland Trail | 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

It’s not too late to get involved! You can still carve a pumpkin to be featured along the walk.

Drop it off at the Woodland Trail between 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Friday, October 14th.

To help the Minot Park District keep track of how many pumpkins are going to be featured, email. Gerald Brown let him know you plan to drop one off. His email is gerald@minotparks.com