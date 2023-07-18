BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The ladies from Legendary Steaks visited the show to talk about their business, and they shared with us a recipe for cooking a steak in a slightly different and unique way. Jeff decided to take a shot at the recipe and reverse-seared his steak.
Reverse Seared Steak:
These are the instructions:
- Season steaks generously with either coarse salt and pepper or your favorite steak rub. You can do this step several hours or even a day in advance.
- Preheat an oven or smoker to between 225 and 275 degrees. A lower heat setting will yield a juicier steak because the heat is gentle, but it takes much longer to reach the desired internal temperature.
- Drizzle the steaks with a thin layer of oil and place them on a metal rack set inside a cookie sheet to catch drippings. If you’re using a smoker, you can set the steaks directly on the grilling rack. This allows airflow and keeps the exterior dry. You’ll need that to achieve a good crust when you go to sear it at the end.
- Insert an oven-safe thermometer in the meat at the thickest point and place the meat in the oven or smoker. You’ll need to know where the internal temp stands throughout the process to avoid having to constantly open the door and prick the meat with a probe. Pull the steaks when they reach about 15 degrees below your target temperature.
- For a final target temp of 125 degrees (rare), pull from the oven at 110 degrees. For a final target temp of 130 degrees (medium-rare), pull from the oven at 115 degrees. For a final target temp of 135 degrees (medium), pull from the oven at 120 degrees.
- Let the steaks rest on the counter while you pre-heat a frying pan over high heat. Add a drizzle of oil and swirl to coat the bottom. When the pan is smoking hot, lay the steaks down and sear for about 30 seconds on each side. At this point, you can add herbs and butter and baste the steaks for more flavor.