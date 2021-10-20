River Rhapsody Chorus members want more members to join in the fun

They're often dancing across the sky while many of us are fast asleep. Some of us are lucky enough to catch the Northern Lights. But have you ever wondered why these spectacular light displays happen? It's actually not as complicated as you may think.

The earth has a natural magnetic field surrounding it. It's the weakest at the poles. Charged protons and electrons are emitted from the sun… this is the solar wind. These particles will follow the magnetic field until they get to the weakest points at the poles. When the electrons collide with various molecules in the atmosphere, they create those magnificent colors.