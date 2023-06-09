NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) “Roots & Wings in the 701” is a conversation with people about where they’re from, where they’ve gone, and what ties them to North Dakota.

Michael Cartwright is a professional musician who was first featured on Studio 701 as a musical guest. He eventually became a co-host on the lifestyle show. Michael recently moved to New York City to pursue new adventures in both his personal and professional life. However, he’s considered a lifelong friend by many on the Studio 701 team. Photos courtesy of Michael Cartwright

Michael Cartwright, Amber Schatz, Nathalie Gomez, and Jeff White pose together as the four hosts of Studio 701 on KX News.

His original song, “Find a Place in North Dakota” recently made its way from North Dakota to New York City. The Century High School choir performed Michael’s song in our Bismarck studio and at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral, while they were touring the “Big Apple” for a field trip.

“St. Patrick’s Cathedral is this gigantic, gothic church, and if the song sounded good in the studio, which I listened to it online, and it sure did, it’s going to sound amazing in this gigantic church. I can’t wait to see that. It’s going to be awesome,” said professional musician and former Studio 701 co-host, Michael Cartwright.

“It’s got to be so incredible to hear your work being performed by a choir, and then, let’s add on this extra level of this is a Bismarck choir from North Dakota, who scrimped and saved to get on this field trip to New York City and they’re going to be performing your song! I mean like, how does that feel, even knowing that your caliber of work is that good, is they want to bring that piece of North Dakota to the Big Apple?” asked Amber Schatz, Studio 701 host.

“When I was a musical guest on Studio 701, I needed material, and I thought, why not make material, and I had an inspired moment when the idea of that song came out, I wrote it fairly quickly. I wrote it for three people to sing. And then, people gave me great feedback on it, and I talked to the choir about doing it at a special presentation of mine, and all the kids are so excited about it, and they performed the song and it sounded great. And now, they’ve been taking the song, out on the road, they’ve performed it at a festival in Florida, they’re singing it at North Dakota, now they’re coming to New York City to sing the song, and it’s such an amazing feeling because it was one inspired moment that has continued to lightly avalanche its way to what’s happening now. And I just feel proud because it makes me feel like I did a good job and I’m so honored that people are finding it resonates with them. These North Dakota people who are born and raised in North Dakota, I have family from North Dakota, so I’ve always felt connected, but even the people who’ve been there their whole lives, feel like this song is special, and it’s a real honor,” said Michael Cartwright.

“It really is, I think it should be the state anthem. It makes you feel proud to be a North Dakotan so well done my friend, it is an absolutely beautiful song and I can’t wait to see where it goes. Talking back about your roots, and connection to North Dakota, how do you answer the question, where are you from?” asked Schatz.

“That’s one of the toughest questions because I don’t really have a place to say that I’m from. Personally, I’ve lived, and I’ve had 10 major moves in my life. Washington state, Utah, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., New Mexico, California, North Dakota, and New York City, noted Cartwright.

“During all this time, my mother’s side of the family is from Center, Hannover ND. Every couple of years, I would always go back and hang out on the family’s farm, my family’s homestead farm started in 1907, and they’ve been dairy farmers ever since. They’re now the last remaining dairy farm in Oliver County. That farm, that place of land has always been a comfortable spot for me to return to, it’s safe, feels like family, that smell of the prairie, the manure all mixed together, as you understand being a North Dakota lady, that’s actually a comforting smell,” said Cartwright.

“Now the home that my grandparents had built themselves, I lived in for a time, and now my sister and her family of five live there and that’s what’s made North Dakota home. My mother lives in the state, she returned to the state in 2014, and so really my home life has been centralized around North Dakota because it’s the only place I’ve ever returned to. I’ve lived places, spent a chunk of my time there, and left, but I’ve always returned to North Dakota, and I didn’t always love North Dakota the way I do now you know. When I was a kid growing up, North Dakota just seemed like the place where all the old German/Norwegians with the wireframes glasses, which was my grandmother, that’s what I knew of North Dakota. When I became an adult and moved there on my own, and really got to see how generous North Dakota is with its beauty of nature and kindness of people, and the ease of living, I really fall in love with the state, and I’m getting a little teary-eyed now because I’m not in that at all right now, and I miss it, but I do know life is a big adventure, and I want to check as many boxes as I can,” said Cartwright.

“What I love so much about the state, is you can always come back,” said Schatz.

“You once told me North Dakota is like the Shire, and being a Lord of the Rings fan like I am, I was like, you’re exactly right. The shire’s always going to be comfortable and cozy, and it will be there when I’m ready to come home,” noted Cartwright.

“I was given that advice when I went to college because I was afraid to go somewhere new… You are in NYC, the big apple, and as you said, you’re performing tonight in Manhattan, which to me just sounds so incredible, as a born and raised North Dakotan who still hasn’t even been to New York City. So tell us about, where your wings have taken you. I know you’ve performed all around the world, but what have been some highlights for you about places that you’ve been?” asked Schatz.

“My job as a musician, I do a lot of things, my job is I currently play at private events. I have an agent that I work for, they contact my agency we do private events. For example tonight, I’m playing an event, it’s an hour-show, I don’t really know the entirety of the show is, but I kind’ve have an idea of what my portion is, so this is kind’ve pro music life, you show up and you do it, I’m, we’re on the 100th floor of the central park tower, you know those great shots in movies when they come into New York and they’re overlooking the park it’s going to look a lot like that. And so, you know besides music putting me in touch with awesome people, great characters, my friends, the people I spend time with most often, it takes me to very interesting places. Places you wouldn’t normally get invited to, or a chance to visit, as just say like, a normal tourist, or someone going through life. So, for example, I’m at Central Park Tower tonight, and in two weekends I’m going to be in Ravello, Italy, which is the Amalfi Coast, playing a private event. Last weekend I was part of a nice couple’s wedding in Greenwich CT at the Belle Haven Yacht Club, is that is the cool thing about playing private events is because you get invited into people’s private lives, and I get to see and meet some interesting folks and be part of those situations,” said Cartwright.

“I’m here to buy your book because of the stories you must have. What accomplishment are you most proud of?” asked Schatz.

“That’s one of those questions you should email me ahead of time! That’s a tough one for me, Amber. I guess what’s coming to the forefront is that it’s a personality trait, I’m a person who says yes, even though scary things are ahead, even though the unknown is ahead, I’m a person who says yes, I’m going to go for it. I’m going to give it a shot. And I’ve been using a saying that the great physicist Albert Einstein had, is that, he either succeeds or he learns something, but he never fails… That’s kind’ve what I’ve been going for lately. Even if I try something and it doesn’t work, I’m going to learn something out of it. If I tuck and tail and turn back to North Dakota in a year, well then, that’s fine because I’m going to be even more excited to be in North Dakota because I learned something about myself,” said Cartwright.

“Any last messages?” asked Schatz.

“I took on my phone some of my favorite, North Dakota, scenic views over the past few years, I’d posted it on my Instagram when I’ve been talking to people- I don’t think I’ve talked to anyone who has been to North Dakota yet, but I always open my phone and show them a sunset, and ones of the barren cold, tundra of the prairie and other ones of a rainbow after a summer storm and people are just amazed at how beautiful it looks. And I will say, now being away, I want more than ever to own a nice big chunk of North Dakota property, where I have to do this, to see my neighbor, you know. That’s become more and more, something in the background. So I’m not forgetting about your North Dakota, so please don’t forget about me. I’ll be back playing music soon and we’ll catch up,” said Cartwright.

To follow Michael on his adventures in New York City and North Dakota, please visit his Instagram.