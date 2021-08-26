Safe Kid representative shares safety tips for drivers

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has seen a rise in reported West Nile virus cases in recent weeks. State health officials are reminding people to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites that can cause WNV infection.

As of August 25, 2021, North Dakota confirmed five human WNV cases, with six pending further results. Of the five cases, four were hospitalized and three were neuroinvasive cases. Of the six pending, two are hospitalized. In addition to human cases, two horses, one bird and 16 mosquito pools have also tested positive for WNV.