BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We are halfway through the first month of the new year, but it’s never too late to make some goals. Mandy B. Anderson is a certified leadership coach and co-founder of Rayma Team — and she brought Studio 701 three self-improvement principles to say yes to in the new year.

Say yes to thoughtful decision-making Say yes to expanding your network Say yes to embracing self-awareness

“Expanding your network is great,” she explained, “because a lot of times if we have been hurt in relationships or hurt in job environments before, we tend to close ourselves off from the one thing we need, and that is connection. Expanding our network is really important because birds of a feather flock together — so if you love the people that you’re around, but just not being inspired to do anything different or maybe they don’t know the people that you need to help you get to where I want to go with my goals, expanding your network is where that comes into play. I know BNI networks — which is Business Networking International — have become a really big thing in the Bismarck area. This is something that I joined about a year and a half ago, and it has expanded my network exponentially. There are people that I’ve met that I didn’t even know were in our community, I didn’t know they offered the services that they do in our community, and it’s been a really great experience. Joining something like that can really help you get out of a funk. You might even find that it helps you create some goals you didn’t know you wanted, and lets you talk with some people who maybe have a similar situation as you in the same industry.”

Learn more about Rayma Team here, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook for updates.