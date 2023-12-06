BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – If you want to give the gift of song this year, you’re in luck! On the Brink is a quartet of women who’ve been singing together since 2006.

They plan to deliver singing Christmas cards this year, for the first time.

“We do singing Valentines, and so we were just talking one evening, and I don’t even remember which one of us mentioned, you know, we should try and do Christmas telegram-type things. So we’re going to take a go at it and see what happens,” said Carol Kurtz.

The group, On the Brink, includes Carol Kurtz, Jennifer Romsaas, Tracy Wolf, and Linda Harmsen.

If you would like to order a singing Christmas telegram from On the Brink, call 701-471-7963.

“So they just need to call Jennifer, and she will book place, time, and all of that. We have a variety of Christmas songs to choose from. And then on December 20th is when we will go and deliver these singing grams to wherever it is they want us to be,” said Kurtz.

This gift idea can work for parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and anyone on your Christmas list! On the Brink is offering something more special than just a card, or any physical gift.

“You know we talked about how sometimes people just have had enough gifts and they just don’t need stuff. And so to have us sing a song that hopefully is a memory that they’re going to keep and cherish for a very long time, that’s how we came up with the idea. And so we are offering one song or two songs or 15 minutes worth of songs,” said Kurtz.

The singing Christmas cards will be offered only on Wednesday, December 20th — all day & into the evening.

The cost is $25/1 carol, $35/2 carols $35, $100/20 minutes of carols. The group offers a variety of Christmas songs to choose from.

“You know we were just talking last night about how much fun we have. It’s so important to have fun and we all obviously want to perfect our musical abilities, etc. But we just have a ton of fun together. And if we can bring a smile and sometimes even a tear to people when we sing, that’s what it’s all about,” said Kurtz.